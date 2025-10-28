Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee placed on waivers

On Monday, the Lightning placed forward Mitchell Chaffee on waivers. Chaffee began the 2025-26 season with Tampa Bay, appearing in each of the team’s first seven games. The 27-year-old had no points to start the season, and was a healthy scratch in the Lightning’s back-to-back games this past weekend.

In 105 career NHL games, Chaffee recorded 16 goals and nine assists for 25 points. He’s also appeared in 123 AHL contests, tallying 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points.

The move comes as the Lightning continue to evaluate rookie Dominic James, who was recalled from Syracuse last week, just over a month after signing his entry-level contract. James made a strong impression in training camp and has continued to draw attention in a handful of NHL appearances.

With injured players starting to make their way back, it was inevitable the Lightning would face tough roster decisions, particularly with a crowded forward group. Saturday marked the return of veteran Zemgus Girgensons, who began the season on injured reserve. Girgensons brings the kind of grit the Lightning like in their lineup, joining Yanni Gourde and Pontus Holmberg on the fourth line.

After undergoing surgery on his left wrist prior to the start of training camp, forward Nick Paul is also on track to return and is expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Utah, Colorado, and Vegas.

The team will look to continue building on their season, as they face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.