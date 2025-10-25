Lightning Forward Ready To Return From Injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 25. The Bolts will undoubtedly be looking to put together a bounce-back game, as the Atlantic Division club have been struggling big time. They have lost each of their last four games and have a 1-4-2 record on the season thus far.

However, the Lightning have some gotten some good news, as one of their veteran forwards is officially returning from injury.

While speaking to team reporter Gabby Shirley, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper shared that forward Zemgus Girgensons will be returning for the Bolts against the Ducks.

Girgensons is a solid part of the Lightning's bottom six, so it is good news that the 31-year-old is set to get back into action. The veteran forward will now be looking to make an impact for the Lightning.

Girgensons played in 82 games this past season with the Lightning, where he recorded two goals, six points, 50 blocks, and a career-high 174 hits.