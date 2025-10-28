Lightning Get Best-Case Scenario With Latest Waivers News

On Oct. 27, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Mitchell Chaffee on waivers. With the 27-year-old forward setting career highs with 12 goals, six assists, 18 points, and 133 hits in 66 games just last season, it seemed possible that another team would claim him.

However, thankfully for the Lightning, that did not come to fruition.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Chaffee has cleared waivers. With this news, the Lightning are now officially able to assign Chaffee to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Chaffee passing through waivers unclaimed is certainly good news for the Lightning. With this, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native will now continue to be a part of Tampa Bay's forward depth. Furthermore, he will offer them a player with experience to call up when injuries arise or the team needs a shakeup.

In 103 games over the last three seasons with the Lightning, Chaffee has recorded 16 goals, nine assists, 25 points, and 247 hits. He last played at the AHL level with the Crunch during the 2023-24 season, where he posted 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points, and a plus-8 rating in 36 games.