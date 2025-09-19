Lightning help launch citywide art installations to kick off new season

In August, Benchmark International signed a multiyear deal to take over the naming rights for Amalie Arena. Now to kick off the new season, fans will have a chance to win two tickets to every Lightning game and all other events at Benchmark International Arena for an entire year.

To celebrate, a number of custom-designed Lightning benches have been installed across Downtown Tampa and Ybor City.

At each stop, participants are invited to take a photo, scan the QR code and enter the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, which runs September 18–28. You can register at www.tampabaylightning.com/GoldenTicket

“The launch of Benchmark International Arena marks the beginning of an exciting new era for live entertainment in Tampa Bay,” said Steve Griggs, CEO of Vinik Sports Group.

“From hockey, to concerts, to community events, the arena is where unforgettable moments happen, and this campaign is a fun way to kick it all off.”

Sweepstakes Prizes

Grand Prize – two tickets to every concert, Lightning game and event at Benchmark International Arena for an entire year.

Lightning Power Play Pack – two tickets to a Lightning game, a $100 Tampa Bay Sports gift card and a $100 food and beverage credit at Benchmark International Arena.

Benchmark International Arena Passport – two tickets to a ticketed event at Benchmark International Arena and a $150 food and beverage credit.

Welcome to the Neighborhood Pack – $225 in gift cards to local Water Street establishments within close proximity to Benchmark International Arena.