Lightning improve to 4-0-0 with preseason win against Nashville

The Tampa Bay Lightning improved to a 4-0-0 preseason record, with a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Benchmark International Arena.

Darren Raddysh opened the scoring just 5:34 into the first period, sneaking a shot inside the left post to give the Bolts an early lead.

For Raddysh, the preseason has been about building confidence as the Lightning inch closer to their home opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9.

“You know, the way the season ended last year left a bad taste in a lot of our mouths, and you can see it in training camp,” Raddysh said after practice on Saturday. “A lot of guys are hungry to get back at it and to get the season going. We want to continue building on the chemistry that we had.”

Mitchell Chaffee struck on the power play to start the second period, marking his second goal of the preseason. The forward, who spent the full summer training in Tampa alongside Nikita Kucherov and former Lightning forward Alex Killorn, is looking to prove he can carve out a solid role with the team this year.

“It's a big part of the game,” Chaffee said of special teams. “Obviously, we've been good on the power play the past years, and it's good practice for us.”

Brandon Hagel extended the lead in the third, converting on the power play off a cross-ice pass from Gage Goncalves. All 35 of Hagel’s goals last season were scored at even strength.

“Our quote-unquote No. 1 power play is pretty much set,” said coach Jon Cooper. “So you kind of get a vibe for your second unit. And it's how we've set these games up is to have units together and see how they work.”

Goncalves went on to score the empty-net goal, giving the Bolts a 4-1 win.

Overall, the Lightning have had a strong preseason, proving the development taking place in Syracuse is paying off.

“That’s what your training camp is for; it’s to build your habits, and there’s a standard of how we play here, and these guys have lived up to it,” said Cooper. “If this is the way the boys are going to compete, the rest of it’s going to come. But this is where it all starts.”

The Lightning are expected to make several roster cuts on Sunday, meaning players will soon report back to the Syracuse Crunch ahead of the AHL season.

The Lightning’s preseason will pick back up Tuesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, where the Bolts will play the first of three games against the Florida Panthers.