Lightning Key Defender Exits Capitals Matchup With Injury

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left the club's matchup against the Washington Capitals early after suffering an injury.

McDonagh was limited to only 6:19 of ice time and seven shifts against the Capitals, where he recorded one block.

With McDonagh being one of the Lightning's top defensemen, it is certainly concerning that the left-shot blueliner left the team's contest against the Capitals with an injury. They will now be hoping that it is not too serious of an injury, as it would be very tough for the Bolts if the veteran defenseman has to miss time.

McDonagh has appeared in 15 games so far this season with the Lightning, where he has recorded three goals, three assists, six points, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had four goals, 27 assists, 31 points, and a plus-43 rating in 82 games with the Lightning during the 2024-25 season.