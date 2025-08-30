Lightning Made Great Move Keeping Forward Around

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made multiple moves during this off-season. One of their most notable ones was re-signing veteran forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $2.33 million.

It was well known that both Gourde and the Lightning were interested in getting a deal done, and they did so in a unique way. By giving the 33-year-old Gourde a six-year deal, the Lightning were able to keep his cap hit far lower than many expected he could have made had he tested the market. Thus, it is hard not to like this move for the Lightning.

After being re-acquired by the Lightning from the Seattle Kraken before the 2025 NHL trade deadline, Gourde immediately fit right back in for Tampa Bay. He provided their top nine with a nice boost, as he posted 14 points, 50 hits, and a plus-4 rating in 21 games following the trade. With this, it is very easy to understand why the Lightning decided to keep the fan favorite around on this new deal.

With this move, Gourde will continue to be an important part of the Lightning's roster moving forward. The secondary offensive production and grit the two-time Stanley Cup champion provides is excellent, and it will be interesting to see what kind of year he has in 2025-26 from here.

