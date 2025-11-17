Lightning Make Roster Move After Tough Loss To Canucks

After a tough 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move.

The Lightning have announced that they have assigned forward Boris Katchouk to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

With the Lightning dealing with injury trouble, Katchouk was called up to the NHL roster this past week. Now, after spending a handful of days with the Lightning, Katchouk is now heading back to the Crunch.

Katchouk played in three games for the Lightning during his call-up, where he recorded zero points, two blocks, and five hits. This was the first time that Katchouk played at the NHL level since the 2023-24 season, when he appeared in 59 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators.

With Katchouk heading back to Syracuse, he will now once again be a key part of the AHL club's forward group. In 12 games this season with the Crunch, Katchouk has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, and a plus-2 rating.