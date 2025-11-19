Lightning Make Roster Move Ahead Of Oilers Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as forward Scott Sabourin has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Sabourin played in his first three games with the Lightning during his call-up, where he recorded one goal, one assist, six hits, 18 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. Now, with the Lightning starting to get healthier, Sabourin is heading back to the AHL.

Sabourin will now be looking to make an impact with the Crunch after being sent back down. In 11 games so far this season with the AHL squad, the 6-foot-3 winger has recorded three goals, two assists, five points, 13 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

Sabourin joined the Lightning this off-season when he signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bolts in free agency. This was after he recorded 10 goals and 25 points in 68 games with the San Jose Barracuda this past season. He also played in one game for the San Jose Sharks last season, recording two hits.

The Lightning are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers in their next game on Nov. 20.