Lightning make roster moves ahead of matchup with Blackhawks

This week has seen plenty of movement between Tampa Bay and Syracuse. On Wednesday, the Lightning announced that forward Dominic James was recalled from AHL Syracuse.

James, 23, made his professional debut with the Crunch on October 11, after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on September 20, 2025. He was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Lightning were impressed with James in training camp, and so far, he’s registered points in all four games with the Crunch to start the season.

Additionally, on Monday, the Lightning assigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse and recalled left-shot defenseman Charles-Édouard D’Astous.

Geekie, who’s expected to take on a top-six role in the AHL, was the only healthy, waiver-exempt player on the roster. With forward Zemgus Girgensons set to return from injured reserve, Geekie’s ice time in Tampa Bay would have likely become limited.

As for D’Astous, he’ll be looking to make his NHL debut Thursday against Chicago. The 27-year-old defenseman spent the past three seasons playing in the top professional leagues in Sweden and Finland.

“It’s quite a journey, I would say. But I always believed in myself and I knew one day I would be here,” D’Astous said on Tuesday. "And here I am. It’s been years and years of working hard and believing in myself. I think I got rewarded for that.”

The roster adjustments come as the Lightning look to find their rhythm early in the season. After dropping five of their first six games, they sit in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. Now, with some fresh faces in the mix, could these few adjustments be the spark the Lightning need to turn things around?

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Thursday as they look to turn the page against the Blackhawks.