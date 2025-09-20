Lightning without Andrei Vasilevskiy on Day 3 of training camp

The Lightning hit the ice on Saturday for Day 3 of training camp without their star goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“Basically he’s just going through some treatments," said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "It’s player management, so he’ll be out probably a few days.. Latest, hopefully a week and then he’ll be back in there.”

Vasilevskiy practiced with the team on Friday, though he did not take part in the scrimmage that followed. Cooper did not express concern about him being ready for their home opener on Oct 9. against the Ottawa Senators.

“No, I hope not, like I said, a lot of this is player management. So that is what we are doing right now.”

Cooper clarified that Vasilevskiy’s absence wasn’t the result of him tweaking something at practice on Friday.

In 63 games last season with the Lightning, Vasilevskiy had a 38-20-5 record, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.18 goals-against average.