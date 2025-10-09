Lightning open the season at home vs the Ottawa Senators

A new chapter begins on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Ottawa Senators in the first regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena.

Last season, the Senators finished fourth in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They saw their first playoff appearance in eight years.

After three straight first-round exits, the Lightning are back with something to prove — and a chance to change their story.

This will be the first of three matchups between the two Atlantic Division teams.

News from Morning Skate

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start after just one preseason appearance.

Curtis Douglas, the 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward claimed off waivers Monday, will make his NHL debut with the Lightning tonight.

Line predictions vs Ottawa:

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson