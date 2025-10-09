    • Powered by Roundtable

    Lightning open the season at home vs the Ottawa Senators

    Diandra Loux
    Oct 9, 2025, 19:45
    Diandra Loux
    Oct 9, 2025, 19:45
    Updated at: Oct 9, 2025, 19:45

    A new chapter begins on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Ottawa Senators in the first regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena.

    Last season, the Senators finished fourth in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They saw their first playoff appearance in eight years.

    After three straight first-round exits, the Lightning are back with something to prove — and a chance to change their story.

    This will be the first of three matchups between the two Atlantic Division teams.

    News from Morning Skate

    Andrei Vasilevskiy will start after just one preseason appearance. 

    Curtis Douglas, the 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward claimed off waivers Monday, will make his NHL debut with the Lightning tonight.

    Line predictions vs Ottawa:

    Forwards

    Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

    Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

    Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Mitchell Chaffee

    Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Curtis Douglas

    Defensemen

    Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

    Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

    Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

    Goaltenders

    Andrei Vasilevskiy

    Jonas Johansson