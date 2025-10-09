Lightning open the season at home vs the Ottawa Senators

A new chapter begins on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Ottawa Senators in the first regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena.
Last season, the Senators finished fourth in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They saw their first playoff appearance in eight years.
After three straight first-round exits, the Lightning are back with something to prove — and a chance to change their story.
This will be the first of three matchups between the two Atlantic Division teams.
Andrei Vasilevskiy will start after just one preseason appearance.
Curtis Douglas, the 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward claimed off waivers Monday, will make his NHL debut with the Lightning tonight.
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Curtis Douglas
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson