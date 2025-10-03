Lightning Place Goaltender On Waivers

The NHL saw several players placed on waivers on Oct. 3, and one of them is a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is because Bolts goaltender Brandon Halverson has been placed on the waiver wire.

Halverson, 29, played in one game with the Lightning this past season against the Utah Mammoth on March 22. The Traverse City, Michigan native stopped 19 out of 24 shots in the Lightning's loss in that matchup. This was also his first NHL regular-season game since the 2017-18 campaign, when he was a member of the New York Rangers.

Halverson spent the rest of this past season with the Lightning's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. In 43 games with the Crunch during the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-5 goaltender recorded a 22-11-8 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.22 goals-against average, and five shutouts. This was after he had a 7-3-3 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.18 goals-against average in 14 games with the Crunch during the 2023-24 season.

Assuming Halverson clears waivers, the 2014 second-round pick will once again be a key part of the Crunch's roster this upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see what happens with him from here.