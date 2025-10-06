Lightning players face supplemental discipline after preseason game with Panthers

After a game that racked up more than 300 penalty minutes, it was almost certain extra off-ice discipline would follow.

On Sunday, the NHL's department of player safety announced four Tampa Bay Lightning players would have supplemental discipline.

Lightning's Roman Schmidt and Gage Goncalves were both fined for cross-checks on Panthers Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues.

In addition, on Monday, Lightning's Scott Sabourin will have a hearing for roughing Aaron Ekblad. J.J. Moser will have a hearing for boarding Jesper Boqvist.

Moser, who is expected to play at the home opener on Oct. 9. against Ottawa, put Boqvist into the boards and was immediately ejected. Boqvist was not injured on the play.

All four players received game misconducts and were among the 16 ejected from Saturday’s preseason matchup. The Lightning finished with 182 penalty minutes, while the Panthers totaled 140.

No additional discipline has been announced for the Panthers at this time.