Lightning Prospect Is Thriving In AHL Right Now

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Dylan Duke is an interesting youngster in the team's system. The 2021 fourth-round pick just had a solid first full season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch in 2024-25, posting 20 goals and 40 points in 62 games.

Now, he is continuing to show promise with the Crunch early on this season.

Duke has been producing solid offense in the AHL with Syracuse, as he has recorded three goals, six assists, and nine points in 11 games so far. This includes him posting two goals and seven points in his last six games alone.

Duke producing strong offense in the AHL with the Crunch is undoubtedly encouraging to see. The Lightning are hoping that the 22-year-old forward can become a nice part of their roster in the future. Right now, he is certainly creating some optimism on that front.

Duke's goal from here will be to stay with the Crunch. If he does, it could very well help his chances of getting called up to the Lightning's roster in the near future.

Duke played in his first two career NHL games this past season with the Lightning, where he scored one goal and had an even plus/minus rating.