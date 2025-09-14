Lightning prospects edge out Panthers 3-2

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Florida Panthers for Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

Much like their matchup with the Nashville Predators on Friday, the Lightning struck first against the Panthers. After giving up two goals and falling behind, the Bolts responded well in the second period with tallies from Marco Mignosa and Kaden Pitre.

Things got chippy early on as Grant Spada squared off with Colton Huard in a first-period fight. Spada was a seventh-round pick by the Lightning this summer, coming in at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds.

Spada wasn’t the only Lightning player to get involved physically. Forward Lucas Mercuri also landed a hit on Florida’s Phip Waugh.

“I respect that guys want to show us what they they're all about. Yes, there were a couple of fights but big hits. They put a lot of pressure on us.. guys were blocking shots. A lot of investment from everybody tonight, for sure,” Syracuse head coach and GM Joel Bouchard told reporters after the game.

The intensity settled down from both sides as the game progressed, but it appears the Lightning and Panthers rivalry will live on for the foreseeable future.

The Bolts edged out Florida 3-2 to take Game 2.

The Lightning will have the day off on Sunday and finish the showcase against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 3:00 PM. All Lightning games are broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and can also be streamed on www.TampaBayLightning.com.