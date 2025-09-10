Lightning Prospects Report to Practice Ahead of Tournament

Hockey season is back — the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects will kick off camp with practices on Wednesday, September 10, and Thursday, September 11, at TGH IcePlex in Brandon.

The prospects’ schedule will include medicals, fitness testing, and on-ice practice, followed by media availability. On Thursday, they will volunteer at the Yuengling Center in honor of the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The group will join more than 30,000 volunteers across 21 cities to package 8.6 million healthy, non-perishable meals for people facing food insecurity in America.

On Friday, the Lightning will kick off their annual preseason prospect tournament at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. The showcase will feature matchups against prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators.

Each team will face each other once during the four-day tournament. Eligible participants include skaters and goaltenders on entry-level contracts, who are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 NHL games played, although there may be exceptions.

The tournament will give Lightning fans their first look at forward Sam O’Reilly, the former first-round pick acquired from Edmonton this summer in exchange for ex-top prospect Isaac Howard. The 19-year-old appeared in 62 games for the OHL’s London Knights last season, tallying 28 goals and 71 points with a plus-56 rating. He ranked fourth in goals, third in points, and second in plus/minus on the team.

Among the Lightning participants are five players from this summer’s 2025 NHL draft, highlighted by second-round pick Ethan Czata.

Games will be regulation length with three 20-minute periods. A five-minute, three-on-three overtime period will determine a winner if games are tied after regulation. Games will conclude with a five-player shootout regardless of the final score.

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and can also be streamed on www.TampaBayLightning.com.