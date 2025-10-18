Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning recalled right-handed-shot defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch.

Earlier this week, defenseman Max Crozier left in the first period with a lower-body injury. Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Thursday that Crozier was not expected to play in the Lightning’s back-to-back games in Detroit and Columbus. His absence leaves the Lightning with just six healthy defensemen — three left-shot and three right-shot.

Santini, who was recently named captain, has played in two games for the Crunch this season, recording one assist. Last season, he appeared in 58 games with Syracuse, posting six goals and 17 points. He ranked third among Crunch defensemen in scoring.