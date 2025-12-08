Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy placed on injured reserve

The Lightning will be without their star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for at least the next two games after he was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Vasilevskiy, 31, last played on Dec. 2 against the New York Islanders. Players on injured reserve must miss seven days minimum from the day after their most recent game, meaning he will be unavailable for Tampa Bay’s back-to-back road games — Monday in Toronto and Tuesday in Montreal.

Vasilevskiy has had a strong start to the season, going 11-6-2 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Jonas Johansson, who was the starting goaltender Thursday and Saturday against the Penguins and Islanders, will play in one of the next two games on the road. Brandon Halverson was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday and is expected to start the other.