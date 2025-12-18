Lightning’s Brandon Hagel day-to-day with an upper body injury

The Lightning could be without star forward Brandon Hagel when they host the Los Angeles Kings Thursday at Benchmark International Arena.

Hagel exited early in Monday’s game after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers defenseman Seth Jones in the third period. There was no penalty called, and Jones did not receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler said Hagel is considered day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Hagel has been on the receiving end of head contact in each of the last three games he has played against the Panthers, dating back to last April.

During the first round of the playoffs, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad delivered a hit to Hagel’s head that resulted in a concussion. There was no penalty was called on the play, allowing Ekblad to remain in the game and later score before he was subsequently suspended two games. During the preseason, Panthers forward A.J. Greer cross-checked Hagel and followed with multiple punches to the head, earning a 10-minute misconduct as Hagel exited with an undisclosed injury.

While Hagel’s status remains in question, the Lightning could be getting a much-needed boost with the return of Andrei Vasilevskiy. The star goaltender has been out since Dec. 2, but was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday, signaling he may be ready to play against the Kings. The Lightning also reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson and forward Scott Sabourin to AHL Syracuse, opening up two roster spots.

“Today was his marker to figure out if it was a go,” Zettler said Wednesday.

On Monday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he hoped Vasilevskiy could return before the holiday break.

After a long stretch off the ice, defenseman Ryan McDonagh is practicing with the team and appears to be nearing a return as well. The veteran defenseman has been out since Nov. 8 after taking a puck to the leg against the Washington Capitals.

“He’s definitely trending in the right direction. It’s the longest skate he’s had in four weeks,” said Zettler. “I think it is more like day to day now. We will see how he responds.“