Lightning Send 2 Players To AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that they have assigned forward Scott Sabourin and defenseman Steven Santini to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Sabourin was just recalled by the Lightning on Oct. 17. Now, after spending a few days on the Lightning's NHL roster, he is heading back to the AHL to play for Syracuse.

Whils Sabourin was called up to the Lightning's roster, he did not appear in a game with the NHL club during his recall. He has, however, played in two games this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded one goal, one assist, two penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.

As for Santini, he was also recalled by the Lightning earlier this week. Yet, like Sabourin, the right-shot defenseman did not play in a game with the Bolts during his latest call-up.

In two games this season with the Crunch, Santini has posted one assist, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

The Lightning are set to play their next matchup on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Bolts will certainly be looking to bounce back, as they have lost each of their last three games and now have a 1-3-2 record on the season.