Lightning Send Gritty Forward Back To AHL

Ahead of their Oct. 23 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Scott Sabourin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. The purpose of this call-up was to allow Sabourin to serve the third game of his four-game NHL suspension.

Now, after doing so, the Lightning have announced that they have reassigned Sabourin to the Crunch.

Sabourin will now be looking to build on his solid start to the season with Crunch after being sent back down to the AHL. In four games so far this campaign with the Crunch, the 6-foot-3 forward has recorded one goal, one assist, seven penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.

While Sabourin has been sent back down to Syracuse, it would not be too surprising if he lands another call-up to the Lightning's roster in the near future. This would give him the chance to serve the final game of his four-game NHL suspension. However, for now, Sabourin will be heading back to the Crunch's roster for the time being.