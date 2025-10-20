Lightning Send Promising Forward To AHL & Call Up Defender

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a notable roster move, as they have assigned forward Conor Geekie to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

In addition to sending Geekie down to the AHL, the Lightning have also recalled defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous from the Crunch.

Geekie is one of the Lightning's brightest young players and has the potential to blossom into a very important part of their roster as he continues to grow his game. However, with this latest roster move, Geekie will now be playing for the Crunch for the time being.

Geekie has played in six games this season so far for the Lightning, where he has recorded one assist, five blocks, 15 hits, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after the 2022 first-round pick posted eight goals, six assists, 14 points, and 97 hits in 52 games with the Lightning during the 2024-25 season.

D'Astous joined the Lightning organization this off-season after spending each of the last three seasons overseas. In four games so far this season with the Crunch, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has recorded one goal, two assists, three points, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he had 12 goals and 39 points in 49 games last season with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League.