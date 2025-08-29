The wait is over—hockey season is upon us. The Tampa Bay Lightning, in partnership with Benchmark International Arena staff, will begin the ice installation process on Monday, September 1, at 8 a.m.

The Lightning ice crew will start by laying a thin base coat of water on the concrete floor, which will be frozen before the surface is painted a solid white.

At approximately 11 a.m., the crew will begin an annual tradition—freezing more than 6,000 names into center ice. Those names will include Bolt for Life members, partners, suite holders, and full-time employees of Vinik Sports Group.

Full installation schedule below, times are subject to change.

8 - 9 a.m. – First flood with water

10 a.m. – Lay down white paint

11 a.m. – Seal in white paint and flood with water

Names in the ice installation

1 p.m. – Prepare lines and logos. Begin laying logo down at center ice

2 - 5 p.m. – Continue painting hockey lines and laying out ad inlays

5 p.m. – Paint center logo and seal

7 p.m. – Seal entire rink. Begin flooding around the clock