Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Geekie is considered to be an important part of the Atlantic Division club's future. The 21-year-old has the potential to emerge as a high-impact forward at the NHL level, and he is certainly a breakout candidate to watch in 2025-26 because of it.

Geekie just played his first NHL season with the Lightning in 2024-25, where he recorded eight goals, six assists, and 14 points in 52 games. He also played in 24 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, recording 11 goals and 20 points. Overall, Geekie showed promise during his first professional season and will now be looking to take a big step forward in 2025-26.

With Geekie being a young player with a very bright future, the Lightning should seriously consider giving him a chance in their top six next season. Because of his versatility, he can play multiple positions, including right wing. Due to this, the Lightning should give him a shot at their second-line right wing spot.

Geekie's numbers in junior demonstrate that he possesses strong offensive upside. In 55 Western Hockey League (WHL) games split between the Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos in 2023-24, the 2022 first-round pick posted 43 goals and 99 points. Before then, he also produced at an over a point-per-game in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 in the WHL.

Overall, with Geekie being a young forward with good offensive upside, the Lightning should not be afraid to give him more chances in their top six next season. He could really benefit playing on a line with Lightning stars Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli.

