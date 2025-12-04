Lightning sign defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning inked veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year contract extension on Thursday, carrying a $4.1 million average annual value. The deal will take him through the 2028–29 season, allowing him to finish his career in Tampa Bay.

The veteran blueliner is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, playing a pivotal role in the Lightning’s back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. McDonagh was traded to Nashville after the Lightning's 2022 Cup Final run to free up much-needed cap space. After two seasons in Nashville, he made his return to Tampa Bay in 2024 following a trade with the Predators.

Last season McDonagh led the NHL in plus/minus with a plus-43. He currently sits second in Lightning franchise history in both plus/minus and blocked shots (707), fourth in takeaways (143), sixth in assists (109) and points, seventh in goals, eighth in hits (348) and ninth in games played.