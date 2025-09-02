Lightning Star Just Keeps Getting Better

Anthony Cirelli has been an important part of the Tampa Bay Lightning's roster for quite some time now. This is because the 28-year-old is a proven top-six forward who plays a strong two-way game and kills penalties.

However, during this past season with the Lightning, it is fair to say that Cirelli hit a new level with his play.

After setting career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points in 79 games with the Lightning in 2023-24, Cirelli put together an even better year offensively this past season. In 80 games on the year, he set new career highs with 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points. He also continued to make an impact with his defensive play, and it is why he finished third in the Selke Trophy voting for the 2024-25 season.

Now, Cirelli's goal during the 2025-26 campaign will be to build off his career year. If he continues to produce well offensively and play a smart defensive game, the Bolts should be in good shape. This is especially so when noting that he is expected to once again play in the Lightning's top six.

