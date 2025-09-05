Lightning Star Ranked Among NHL's Best Goalies

The NHL Network has released its latest Top 10 Goalies right now list, and Tampa Bay Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy has rightfully made the cut.

The NHL Network ranked Vasilevskiy as the second-best goalie in the NHL. With this, Vasilevskiy was ranked ahead of other star goaltenders like Igor Shesterkin, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Jake Oettinger. The only goalie ranked ahead of Vasilevskiy on the NHL Network's list was Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck.

Given how excellent Vasilevskiy has been throughout his career, it is understandable that the two-time Stanley Cup champion has landed such a high ranking in the NHL Network's list. This is especially so when noting that he had another strong season in 2024-25, as he recorded a 38-20-5 record, a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and six shutouts.

It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Vasilevskiy puts together in 2025-26 from here. If he plays like he did last year, the Lightning will be in good shape.

Lightning Star Just Keeps Getting Better