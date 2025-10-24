Lightning Superstar On Verge Of Hitting Massive Milestone

It has been a bad start to the 2025-26 season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. At the time of this writing, they have a 1-4-2 record and have lost each of their last four games. This includes them losing to the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 final score in their most recent contest on Oct. 24.

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov chipped in on each of the team's two goals against the Blackhawks, as he recorded two assists on the night. With this, the veteran forward now has two goals, three assists, and five points in five games so far this season.

Kucherov is also now extremely close to hitting a massive new career milestone.

After his two-assist game against the Blackhawks, Kucherov now needs only one more point to reach the 1,000th of his career. Thus, the 32-year-old forward will undoubtedly be a player to watch very closely when the Lightning face off against the Anaheim Ducks in their next game on Oct. 25.

Only one player has recorded 1,000 points as a member of the Lightning, as Steven Stamkos posted 1,137 points in 1,082 games as a Bolt. Now, Kucherov is about to be the second Lightning player to do so, which is incredibly impressive when noting that he is only 808 career games into his NHL career.