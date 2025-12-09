    • Powered by Roundtable

    Lightning trade Roman Schmidt to Flyers in exchange for Ethan Samson

    Diandra Loux
    Dec 9, 2025, 01:39
    The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired AHL defenseman Ethan Samson from the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in exchange for fellow AHL blueliner Roman Schmidt.

    Both Samson and Schmidt are 22-year-old, right-shot defensemen in the final seasons of their entry-level contracts. 

    Samson, who is regarded as more offensive-minded, has appeared in 10 games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, registering four assists. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender has skated in 142 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley, posting 15 goals and 40 points along with 100 penalty minutes.