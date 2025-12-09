Lightning trade Roman Schmidt to Flyers in exchange for Ethan Samson

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired AHL defenseman Ethan Samson from the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in exchange for fellow AHL blueliner Roman Schmidt.

Both Samson and Schmidt are 22-year-old, right-shot defensemen in the final seasons of their entry-level contracts.

Samson, who is regarded as more offensive-minded, has appeared in 10 games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, registering four assists. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender has skated in 142 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley, posting 15 goals and 40 points along with 100 penalty minutes.