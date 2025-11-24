Lightning Young Forward Keeps Impressing In AHL

Back in October, the Tampa Bay Lightning assigned forward Conor Geekie to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. This was after he posted one assist in his first six games of the season for the Lightning.

With Geekie being a young forward with high upside, there was no harm in the Lightning sending him down to the AHL to gain some confidence. This decision is certainly paying off, too, as Geekie has been playing excellently in the AHL with Syracuse.

In 13 games so far this season with the Crunch since being sent down, Geekie has recorded three goals, 10 assists, and 13 points. He is only continuing to play well as the season carries on, too, as he has posted five points in his last five games with the Crunch.

Seeing Geekie produce strong offense with the Crunch is undoubtedly encouraging. There is no question that the young forward possesses a lot of potential, and it is exactly why he is a former first-round pick. If he continues to produce solid offense for the Crunch, another call-up to the Lightning's NHL roster could be in his near future.

It will be interesting to see if Geekie can continue to stay hot for the Crunch from here.