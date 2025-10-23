NHL News: Lightning Call Up Tough Guy

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made another roster move ahead of their Oct. 23 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, as they recalled forward Scott Sabourin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Sabourin has appeared in four games this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded one goal, one assist, seven penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating. This is after he posted 10 goals, 25 points, and 111 penalty minutes in 68 games this past season with the San Jose Barracuda.

While Sabourin has been recalled, he is not eligible to play against the Blackhawks, as he is still serving his four-game NHL suspension.

In 47 career NHL games split between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and San Jose Sharks, Sabourin has recorded two goals, six assists, eight points, and 58 penalty minutes.