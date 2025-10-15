NHL News: Lightning Trade Goaltender To Kings

Earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed goaltender Pheonix Copley off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Now, after two weeks with the Lightning organization, Copley is on the move.

The Lightning have announced that they have traded Copley back to the Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Copley did not make a regular-season appearance with the Lightning after they claimed him off waivers from the Kings but stayed on their NHL roster as an extra goaltender.

Now, with Copley heading back to the Los Angeles, he will once again serve as a veteran depth goaltender for them. In one NHL appearance for the Kings during the 2024-25 season, Copley posted a 4.37 goals-against average and a .833 save percentage. However, he primarily played with the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Ontario Reign, last season. In 42 games with the Reign in 2024-25, he posted a 24-17-1 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.49 goals-against average.

In 77 career NHL games split over seven seasons split between the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, and Kings, Copley has recorded a 44-16-8 record, a .898 save percentage, a 2.84 goals-against average, and three shutouts.