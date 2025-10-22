NHL Trade Rumors: Could New Lightning Top Prospect Be Flipped?

It has been a very tough start to the 2025-26 season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. At the time of this writing, the Bolts sport a 1-3-2 record and are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. They have also lost each of their last three games, so it has been a tough stretch for the Bolts.

With the Lightning having plenty of star players, this kind of start is certainly not what hockey fans expected of them.

During a recent appearance on Morning Cuppa Hockey, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman argued that the Lightning could be active on the trade market to improve their roster if their early-season struggles continue. In addition, Friedman specifically mentioned new Lightning top prospect Sam O'Reilly as their top trade chip if the Lightning do try to add.

"Julien BriseBois, if he sees a problem, he won't let it fester," Friedman said. "He will go out, and he will address it. Big question I have, though, is what does Tampa have to make the move? Sam O'Reilly is their guy. That's their guy. That's the guy they could trade for something."

O'Reilly was just acquired by the Lightning this off-season in the deal that sent Isaac Howard to the Edmonton Oilers. There is no question that O'Reilly possesses value, as the 19-year-old is a first-round pick who has shown promise in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights. Thus, if the Lightning wanted to make a splash, it makes sense that Friedman views him as the kind of trade chip that could get a big deal done.

O'Reilly has appeared in eight games so far this season with the Knights, where he has recorded four goals and eight points. This is after he had 28 goals, 43 assists, 71 points, and a plus-56 rating in 62 games with London during the 2024-25 season.

With O'Reilly being Tampa Bay's best prospect, trading him would only make sense if it helps them land a big-time talent that helps them immediately. It will be interesting to see what the Lightning end up doing with their roster this season from here.