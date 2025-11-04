NHL Trade Rumors: Lightning Must Consider Targeting Sabres Star

The 2025-26 season has been an interesting one so far for the Tampa Bay Lightning. After starting the campaign with a 1-4-2 record, the Bolts have responded by winning each of their last five games. With this, they have improved to 6-4-2 and gotten things back on track.

Yet, when looking at the Lightning's roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another impactful forward. This is especially the case at the right wing position.

Because of this, the Lightning should seriously consider pursuing Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch if he is made available once the NHL trade deadline gets closer.

Tuch has come up as a potential trade candidate, and it is easy to understand why. The 29-year-old winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and would be a prime rental target if he does not sign an extension with Buffalo by the deadline and the Sabres do not hold a playoff spot. With this, he is a player who the Lightning should keep an eye on.

If the Lightning acquired Tuch, he would give them a clear answer for their second-line right wing spot and would also provide them with another scorer to work with on their power play. This would make him a big-time pickup for the Lightning if brought in.

In 12 games so far this season with the Sabres, Tuch has recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a plus-4 rating. He has also scored 36 goals in two out of his three previous seasons, so he is capable of being a major difference-maker.