NHL Trade Rumors: Should Lightning Pursue Blue Jackets Forward?

After a 1-3-2 start to the 2025-26 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning have gotten things back on track. They now have an 8-5-2 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division standings.

With the way the Lightning are playing right now, they are once again looking like one of the top clubs in the Eastern Conference. If they continue to have success as the season rolls on, it would be understandable if they are buyers yet again this campaign.

When looking at their current group, it is fair to say that they could use another skilled winger. Due to this, one player who could make a lot of sense for the Lightning to target is forward Yegor Chinakhov.

Chinkhov has been one of the NHL's most-talked-about trade candidates for a while now, as he notably requested a trade during the off-season. When noting that he is a 24-year-old skilled forward who has shown promise early on during his career, he could be a strong pickup for the Bolts.

If the Lightning acquired Chinakhov, he could slot very nicely in their middle six and on their power play. This is especially so when noting that the 2020 first-round pick plays right wing, which is a position the Lightning need to improve.

In nine games this season with the Blue Jackets, Chinakhov has recorded two goals and four points. This is after he had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games during the 2024-25 season and set career highs with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games with Columbus in 2023-24.