Nikita Kucherov to be honored for 1,000 NHL points

On Saturday, Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active NHL player to register 1,000 points behind Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. His assist on Jake Guentzel’s second period goal made him the second player in Lightning history to reach the milestone, joining former captain Steven Stamkos.

Kucherov has spent his entire NHL career with the Lightning organization, making a name for himself as one of the most dynamic offensive talents in the league. He played a pivotal role in the their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, has won the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP, three Art Ross Trophies as the NHL’s scoring leader, and the Ted Lindsay Award, as voted by his peers as the league’s most outstanding player.

Lightning captain Victor Hedman recalls Kucherov’s early days in Tampa Bay as a young hockey player.

“Wore 56. CCM stick. I think the announcer said Dimitri Kucherov, so he only got 999 as Nikita,” Hedman said smiling. “That's the biggest one and obviously scoring on King Henrik, too. That was the start of something special, and I'm super proud of him.”

Kucherov made his NHL debut on November 25, 2013, scoring a goal on his first shot, in the first shift of his first game against the New York Rangers.

“He scored on his first shift. He was determined to be successful in this league."

Hedman remembers Kucherov as shy at first, but always around the room, eager to learn from everyone.

Jon Cooper, who took over as head coach the season before Kucherov’s arrival, has been behind the bench for the entirety of Kucherov’s NHL career.

“It's been a privilege to stand on the bench to watch him get 1,000. It seems like just yesterday he was starting in the league, and he's a special, special player. He's going to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest player to ever play in this organization, and he's got a lot of runway left in him."

For Cooper, there are countless memories that go back to day one with Kucherov.

“I'm getting old because I saw point one, and now he's at 1000,” Cooper joked. “Although I'm probably not that old, because he's done it faster than most.”

One moment that stands out most came in Game 2 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, when Kucherov scored the game-winning goal with just 9 seconds remaining to give the Lightning a 2–1 win over the New York Islanders and a 2–0 series lead. Cooper fist-pumped his way down the entirety of the Lightning bench.

“If there’s one play I’ll always remember, that’s the play. It was just kind of one of those moments that I was like, 'We're gonna win the Stanley Cup', just by things like that. A Kuch moment.”

And they did…

On Thursday night, before puck drop, Kucherov will be honored alongside his family, friends, and Lightning fans at Benchmark International Arena for reaching the 1,000-point milestone.

“To get these milestones, and for us to be able to acknowledge what he's accomplished so far in his career.. It’s a great feeling and will be a great moment,” said Hedman. “For him to be able to celebrate with his family and bring them out on the ice, it’s everything.”