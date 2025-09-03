Pat Maroon Joins Lightning as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

It’s officially official, the Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Pat Maroon as an Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador.

The Big Rig will serve as a representative of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group, engaging with the community, working with the Lightning youth hockey programs, Bolt for Life members, and suite holders. He will also join the new Lightning television broadcast team, which will debut this season on Scripps Sports.

Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, appeared in 163 career playoff games, recording 23 goals and 53 points. He captured his first Cup in his hometown of St. Louis in 2019 before winning back-to-back championships with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. This summer, Maroon announced his retirement from the NHL after 848 regular-season games, finishing with 126 goals and 323 points.

Maroon was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2007 NHL Draft.