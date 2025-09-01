Rangers Superstar Nearing 2 Big Milestones

Since his arrival in the NHL during the 2015-16 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Artemi Panarin has been a star. This remains the case today with him being 33 years old, as he recorded 37 goals and 89 points in 80 games this past season with the New York Rangers. This was after he set career highs with 49 goals and 120 points with the Blueshirts in 82 games in 2023-24.

Panarin has recorded over a point per game in each of the last eight seasons. Due to this, his career numbers are very impressive, and he should hit two major milestones if he stays healthy during the 2025-26 season.

Panarin is entering this upcoming season with 568 career assists and 870 career points. Due to this, he only needs 32 more assists to record his 600th career assist and just 30 more points to get his 900th career NHL point. Given how excellent an offensive force he has been for several years, it should not take him very long to hit these big milestones next season if he avoids the injury bug.

When noting that Panarin has only played in 752 NHL games at this point of his career, it is certainly impressive that he is already so close to getting his 600th career assist and 900th career point. It will be interesting to see when he reaches both of them from here.

