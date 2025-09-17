Ryan McDonagh focused on one game at a time entering the new season

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a big step forward defensively last season, thanks in part to the stability of Ryan McDonagh.

Now entering the final year of his seven-year contract carrying a $6.75 million AAV, the veteran defenseman is coming off a season in which he led the NHL with a plus-43 rating. Paired with Erik Cernak, the duo was often tasked with containing some of the league’s top players.

Following the NHL Draft, general manager Julien BriseBois shared that he met with McDonagh after the season and informed him that extension talks would likely happen at the end of next year.

“The expectation is that we would like to keep Ryan. He would like to stay,” said BriseBois. “I already met with Ryan and told him that. We're going to wait, probably let the season play out, figure out where we are as a team, and make sure we allocate the right dollars to the right players in due time.”

On Wednesday, BriseBois spoke with reporters at the Lightning’s 2025 Media Day, reiterating that same message.

"We are going to table everything until after the season, at least that is the plan right now. That is my expectation."

The Lightning will have a number of players that require new contracts at the end of the season. J.J. Moser is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA), while Mitchell Chaffee and Darren Raddysh will be unrestricted free agents (UFA). Oliver Bjorkstrand, who the Lightning acquired from Seattle last season, will also be due for a new contract.

“In a salary cap world, you are not doing contracts in a vacuum,” said BriseBois. “It’s how all of the pieces fit together to build the best puzzle. We have time right now and we are going to use that time.”

“When we traded for Ryan McDonagh, I told him the plan was to not only have him finish his contract here but to have him sign another contract after that. My expectation is that is what is going to happen.

“He’s still an elite, elite defender in this league and a phenomenal leader, so even if his play slips eventually, and Father Time is undefeated, he will still help us win with all the intangibles he brings to the table, because not only are we a better team because of his individual play, but because of how he makes everyone around him better."

When McDonagh was traded to Nashville in 2022, the Lightning struggled to maintain their defensive identity. Since rejoining the team last season, his focus has been on returning to the championship-caliber defense that helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

“I thought our group really did a good job of managing pucks, getting our turnovers down and we saw the results kind of take off from there,” said McDonagh.

“They knocked us out in the first round and went on to finish the job. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

As for his contract situation, McDonagh is taking it one game at a time.

“Yeah, it's part of life. You don't really know what the future holds for anybody if you look that far ahead, so just focus on one day at a time, one game at a time. Another reason to be motivated this summer was to come in as good a shape as I can, ready to play at a high level and prove to myself that I can keep playing in this league. That's what I want to do.”