Tampa Bay Lightning Place Defenseman On Waivers

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed defenseman Declan Carlile on waivers.

Carlile is one of the many players who hit the waiver wire on Oct. 5 with teams around the league finalizing their rosters. Now, before he join the Lightning's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, he must clear waivers.

Carlile spent the majority of this past season down in the AHL with the Crunch. In 55 games with the AHL squad on the year, the 6-foot-3 defenseman posted six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, 52 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. This was after he had seven goals, 20 assists, 27 points, and a plus-10 rating in 61 games with the Crunch during the 2023-24 season.

Carlile also played in three games this past season with the Lightning, where he scored his first career NHL goal and recorded one hit, two blocks, and a plus-2 rating.

Teams looking for more defensive depth could consider taking a chance on Carlile with a waiver claim. However, if he clears waivers, he should once again be an important part of the Crunch's roster during this season. We will need to wait and see what happens on that front.