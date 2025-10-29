Tampa Bay Lightning Send Forward Down To AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they assigned forward Scott Sabourin to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Sabourin was just called up to the Lightning's roster ahead of the club's Oct. 28 contest against the Nashville Predators. The purpose of this call-up was to allow Sabourin to serve the final game of his four-game NHL suspension. Now, after doing so, Sabourin is heading back to Syracuse's roster but will be eligible to play for Tampa if he gets called up again this season.

The Lightning signed Sabourin to a one-year contract during this past off-season. This was after he posted 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points, and 111 penalty minutes in 68 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda this past season.

While Sabourin was suspended at the NHL level, he was able to play in the AHL with Syracuse during it. In five games so far this season with the Crunch, he has recorded one goal, two points, seven penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.