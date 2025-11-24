This Lightning Big Move Just Keeps Getting Better

During the 2024 NHL off-season, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Jake Guentzel's signing rights from the Carolina Hurricanes and then signed him to a seven-year, $63 million contract.

With the Lightning signing Guentzel to such a big contract, they expected him to become a huge part of their offense. He certainly was just that during his first season with the Bolts, as he recorded 41 goals and 80 points in 80 games. With this, he had an excellent first year with the Lightning.

Now, in 2025-26, the Lightning's decision to sign Guentzel just keeps looking better. The 2013 third-round pick has had a strong start to the season, as he has scored a team-leading 12 goals and is tied with Nikita Kucherov for the most points on the Lightning with 22. With numbers like these, there is no question that Guentzel is thriving with the Lightning.

Guentzel is only continuing to impress as the season carries on, as he has recorded five goals and six points over his last four games alone.

The Lightning will be hoping that Guentzel can continue to put up strong numbers like this for them. If he does, it will only make the Lightning a more difficult team for opponents to face off against.