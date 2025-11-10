This Lightning Off-Season Move Is Already Looking Good

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a bit of a quiet off-season, but they did bring in a handful of new players. One of them was defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, as the Bolts signed him to a one-year, two-way contract in May.

The Lightning signing D'Astous did not get a ton of attention when it was first announced. Yet, with the way that he has been playing early on this season, there is no question that he is making an impact with the Bolts.

D'Astous started the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch, where he posted one goal, two assists, three points, and a plus-3 rating in four games. However, since getting called up to the Lightning's roster, he has been solid.

In eight games this season with the Lightning so far, D'Astous has posted one goal, five points, nine penalty minutes, 11 hits, and a plus-1 rating. This included him recording two assists in the Lightning's most recent matchup against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8.

With this, D'Astous is proving to be a solid depth addition to the Lightning's roster. If the left-shot blueliner continues to make an impact with his two-way play, he could end up being a complete steal for the Lightning.