Lightning's Vasilevskiy expected to be ready for season opener

The Lightning have been without Andrei Vasilevskiy since the second day of training camp, but head coach Jon Cooper doesn’t expect his absence to linger into the regular season.

Vasilevskiy, 31, practiced with the team on Friday Sept. 19, but did not take part in the scrimmage that followed. Cooper confirmed Saturday that he is receiving treatment but wasn’t expected to miss more than a week.

“It’s player management, so he’ll be out probably a few days … latest, hopefully a week and then he’ll be back in there,” Cooper said.

The star goaltender, who has been the backbone of the Lightning, prides himself on his ability to take care of his body. Over the years, he’s made small adjustments to his training regimen, focusing almost solely on plyometric work and stretching.

“The body doesn’t get any younger, so I can’t squat as much any more, or at all,” Vasilevskiy said during the Lightning’s media day. “In my workouts, it’s not about pushing too hard, but more maintenance, just working on things that will help me in the game. My every day routine is all about stretching and activation.”

Cooper emphasized that while Vasilevskiy is in top shape, the team wants to be mindful as he enters his 30s.

“Vas knows his body better than anybody, and we know what his conditioning is, and he just keeps himself in elite shape. But like I said, we want to manage him for the year. Age eventually starts creeping up on everybody.”

Today, Cooper said he expects Vasilevskiy to rejoin practice on Monday and be ready for the Oct. 9 season opener against the Ottawa Senators.