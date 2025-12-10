Victor Hedman exits game with undisclosed injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning were without their captain Victor Hedman for the final two periods Tuesday night in Montreal, after he logged just 6:14 of ice time in the opening frame.

Hedman was playing in his third game back after sustaining an injury on Nov. 8 that landed him on long-term injured reserve. It’s unclear whether Tuesday’s setback is connected to the same issue.

The Lightning have dealt with a revolving door of injuries this season, with defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak, along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, all currently on injured reserve. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup on Monday.