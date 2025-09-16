Where to watch Lightning games for the 2025-26 season

Fans across the Tampa Bay Area will now be able to watch every Tampa Bay Lightning game on over-the-air television, cable, or streaming through the Lightning app. In addition, local broadcasts will extend across the state, reaching markets such as Orlando, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Pensacola.

Those who are within the Lightning’s broadcast territory will also have the option to subscribe to the team’s streaming platform for less than a dollar per game, a move that aims to make broadcasts more accessible to everyone. Fans can subscribe via computer or by smartphone, and the app is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

Scripps, owner of Tampa Bay 28 (the local ABC affiliate), has launched The Spot – Tampa Bay 66, a second full-power station serving the Tampa–St. Petersburg market. The new channel will serve as the primary broadcast home for Lightning games.

The station will carry a mixture of news and entertainment programming, along with every locally produced Lightning game and related content. This season, newcomers Pat Maroon and Ryan Malone will join the broadcast team as analysts. On nights when games air exclusively on national networks, Scripps will produce local pre-game shows to deliver Lightning-focused coverage and analysis.

With the new structure, the Lightning will be broadcasting all of the team’s seven preseason games this year for the first time at www.TampaBayLightning.com. Scripps Sports will carry the remainder of the preseason slate as the new full distribution platform is rolled out with games including: Sept. 26 vs. Carolina, Sept. 27 vs. Nashville, Sept. 30 vs. Florida at Kia Center in Orlando, Oct. 2 vs. Florida and Oct. 4 at Florida.

WHERE TO WATCH

Tampa Bay (WXPX The Spot Tampa Bay 66)

Over the Air – 66.1

Charter Spectrum – 17

DirecTV – 66

Frontier – 23

Blue Stream – 5

Summit – 9

fuboTV

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Orlando (WRBW)

Over the Air – 65.1

Charter Spectrum – 6

Comcast – 15

DirecTV – 65

DISH – 65

AT&T – 5

Summit – 7

Blue Stream – 6

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Gainesville (WGFL)

Over the Air – 28.2

DISH – 11

COX – 11

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Tallahassee (WFXU)

Over the Air – 6.1 (SD), 57.1 (HD)

Comcast – 436

DirecTV – 57

DISH – 5266

Mediacom – 4 (SD), 804 (HD)

CNS – 5

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Pensacola (WFGX)

Over the Air – 35.1

Charter Spectrum – 179 (SD), 1179 (HD)

DirecTV – 35

DISH – 35

COX – 20

Mediacom – 7 (SD), 807 (HD)

DirecTV Stream – 35

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Jacksonville

fuboTV

DTC, Smart TV – Lightning App

Panama City