'A Very Proud Moment': How Dennis Hildeby Turned His Debut AHL Season into a Call-Up with Maple Leafs

The 22-year-old skated in his first practice with the Maple Leafs on Monday as he prepared for the team's California road trip.

Nearly six months ago, Dennis Hildeby was getting ready for his first AHL season in North America. Now, he's getting ready for what could be his first NHL game later this week.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Jarfalla, Sweden, has had a roaring start with the Toronto Marlies, winning seven of his first 15 games and posting a .919 save percentage in that span.

After Toronto placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers Sunday afternoon amid his struggles this year, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving gave a call to Hildeby, letting him know he'd be joining the NHL club.

"Brad called me and just congratulated me and explained the situation," the 22-year-old explained on Monday morning following Maple Leafs practice.

Hildeby calls this "a very proud moment," describing just how exuberant he is to get this opportunity at this moment of his career.

"[I'm] just very excited and [I've] felt like I've done something good to get this call-up. I'm very excited."

As the 6-foot-7 goaltender weaved through his first AHL season with the Marlies, what did he feel like he did well?

"We had a good start as a team and we've been playing good there," Hildeby said. "I feel like I found my pace there, been fairly consistent in my performances and I think that's part of it."

After receiving the call from Treliving, the 22-year-old stepped onto the ice Monday, wearing a jersey that didn't have the Marlies' crown, but the words, 'Toronto Maple Leafs'.

He had finally taken the next step in his career, likely quicker than he initially thought. But a lot of that next step was because of his preparation before this season.

"I came here in August, fairly early, and I got a lot of time even before training camp to adapt, and I think that helped," Hildeby stated. "And obviously, my size helps a lot. The small ice, it almost makes it easier, like I can use [my size] more frequently here I think."

A first NHL call-up, a first NHL game, a first NHL goal — all of that comes with a call to someone special in the player's life. Who was Hildeby's first call?

"I have my brother and his girlfriend in my apartment already, so I met them first, then called my [dad and mom] straight after."

Hildeby told me during a one-on-one interview in early December while with the Marlies that he's always speaking with his family and joked that, sometimes, all they want to do is talk about hockey.

"I try and shut that down and talk about other normal stuff," he laughed.

"But that's also one of the big things of why I want to succeed. I want to play for them and make them proud after everything they've done for me. So that's a big motivation for me, making them proud too."

As the 22-year-old stood in the Maple Leafs' dressing room on Monday, he explained that his first NHL practice was a lot of fun, though it does come with a little more work.

"It was really exciting," he said. "It was obviously a little more physically harder because everything's a little quicker. It was a tough practice but it was very fun."

Hildeby says it's hard to describe the difference between shooters in the AHL versus someone like Auston Matthews, who arguably has the best shot in the NHL. He explained it's quicker and more accurate, which makes it "harder" because of those attributes.

"It's going to take a few practices to adapt, I think," he laughed.

The 22-year-old often towers over his opponents, making it easier to make the initial save. However, Hildeby also understands that you cannot always use that height.

"I mean, I've never really had anyone in front of me that's the same size as me," he chuckled. "I've had it once or twice and it's much more difficult then. So, I know it's a big advantage and [it's] just important not to get too straight."

When speaking with Hildeby, there's been one thing that's always stood out: His calmness. He understands his job, as difficult and as crazy as it can be. Even when asked what makes him confident that he's ready for his opportunity, Hildeby provides an honest, and at the same time, stoic answer.

"I'm going to go in here and take advantage of this opportunity and do everything I've been doing so far this season because that's worked. It's important to not overthink stuff and just take it day by day and not do anything too different just because you're here. Like, keep doing what you're doing and just go from there, that's the plan."

And as for the 'Hildebeast' nickname, which colleague David Alter came up with during Hildeby's first development camp in Toronto?

"It works for me."

