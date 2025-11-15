Brandon Carlo Out With Lower-Body Injury As Maple Leafs Visit Blackhawks, Joseph Woll To Make Season Debut

CHICAGO — Joseph Woll will make his long awaited season debut when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

After missing the club's first 18 games due to personal reasons, Woll's start comes at a time when Toronto's goaltending depth has been put to the test.

Earlier in the day, the club placed Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve. The goaltender sustained an upper-body injury in the club's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11.

With Woll unavailable, Dennis Hildeby made four consecutive appearances in goal for the Leafs, posting a .904 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Place Auston Matthews On Injured Reserve Amid Return Of Joseph Woll And Easton Cowan

Matthews will miss a minimum of the club's next two games as a result of being placed on IR.

"It's great to have him back, it's going to be fun to see him out on the ice," Oliver Ekman-Larsson said of Woll. "We believe in him and obviously have his back no matter what, so it's going to be fun."

Defenseman Brandon Carlo will be unavailable to the Leafs on Saturday after the player missed Friday's skate due to maintenance. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed the defenseman has a lower-body injury. Despite acquiring defenseman Troy Stecher off of waivers earlier in the day, the player is unavailble for the club on Saturday. The way the Leafs practiced on Friday will be the likely defense pairs.

David Alter (@dalter) on X

#Leafs lines during practice Nov. 14/25 Robertson-Tavares-Nylander Blais-Roy-Cowan Maccelli-Domi-McMann Joshua-Lorentz-Jarnkrok Laughton 🛑 Absent: Knies (maintenance) Rielly-Myers Benoit-McCabe Mermis-OEL Absent: Carlo (maintenance) Woll Hildeby @BodogCA

Matthew Knies also missed practice for what the club said was maintenance. However, Berube confirmed Knies will play. It's more than likely he'll slot into where Sammy Blais practiced on the left wing of the second line alongside Nicolas Roy and Easton Cowan.

