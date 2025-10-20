Did Anthony Stolarz Go Too Far Calling Out The Maple Leafs After Recent Comments?

Anthony Stolarz was fired up following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. The goaltender didn’t mince words following a game where he was crashed into by Kraken forward Mason Marchment. But he didn’t limit his frustration to that particular moment. He called out his team’s entire 200-foot game, calling for better protection in front of the net and more aggressive play at the other end.

But his frustration escalated. Without naming him directly, Stolarz called out William Nylander’s defensive coverage of Kraken defender Josh Mahura, who ended up scoring the overtime winner. Stolarz was visibly frustrated after the game, snapping his stick following the winning goal.

His comments were a breath of fresh air for Maple Leafs fans, many of whom have likely wanted to hear similar frustration from the leadership group following bad losses. His frustration is evident; He’s experienced a lot of traffic in front of his net and has been bumped a lot early this season. Last year, he was knocked out of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (although he did return for Game 7 as a backup) against the Florida Panthers after sustaining a concussion from a hit in the head at the net by former teammate Sam Bennett.

The goaltender also signed what many perceive to be a discount on his value, an extension for four years and $15 million that kicks in next season. He’s committed to being a Leaf, and his words hold weight. With Joseph Woll absent on personal leave and no timetable for a return, Stolarz is all the Leafs have at this point.

But his words can possibly backfire.

This could go one of two ways:

For a player who clearly sees his team heading in the wrong direction, the goaltender’s fiery comments could galvanize the team and make them head in the right direction. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube echoed similar sentiments about his team in his postgame comments, particularly his team’s ability to clear out bodies from in front of the net. “We did a good job of the last year, so I don't know what the key is. I mean, it's a willingness to do it more than anything for me,” Berube said.

At the same time, there’s a possibility that the rest of the team may not appreciate being called out six games into the season with a 3-2-1 record. Stolarz’ criticism of how Nylander handled the overtime was particularly provocative. While the star forward could have handled Mahura better, that doesn't excuse Stolarz from still having to attempt the save on the play. That’s the only part where Stolarz’ call-out may go a little far.

Of course, this is all going to come down to how the team responds following the game. They’ll hit the ice on Monday, where there’s no doubt some of the leadership group will be asked to respond to Stolarz’ comments.

